Hurricane Harvey: Indian student dies days after being rescued



Shalini Singh

A second Indian student has died here, days after she was rescued along with a compatriot from a swollen lake in the US state of Texas where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc. Shalini Singh, 25, who was pursuing Masters degree in public health from the Texas A&M University, was rescued from the Lake Bryan, where she along with another Indian student Nikhil Bhatia, had gone swimming last Saturday.

While Bhatia died in hospital on August 30, Singh, who continued to be in a critical condition, was declared dead late Sunday night by doctors. Her younger brother and maternal uncle, who flew in from New Delhi on August 30, were with her at the time of death. Singh, hailing from Delhi, came to the US only last month. She will be cremated in Bryan next week.

1.5 lakh

No. of Indian-Americans badly hit by the hurricane