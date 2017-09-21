Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Strong winds uprooted trees at a parking lot in Roberto Clemente Coliseum, Puerto Rico. Pic/AFP
Hurricane Maria roared ashore in Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the strongest storm to hit the US territory in about 90 years after lashing the US Virgin Islands and devastating a string of tiny Caribbean islands, killing at least one person.
Packing 155 mile per hour (250 kph) winds and driving high storm surges, Maria made landfall near Yabouca, the National Hurricane Center said.
It was heading northwest, on a track directly over the island of 3.4 million people. It struck just days after the region was punched by Hurricane Irma.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Bollywood celebs show you colours for Navratri 2017
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport
Birthday special: Chris Gayle and his multiple records in cricket
In Pictures: 17 dreaded on-screen villains of Bollywood
'Ramayan' director's great granddaughter Sakshi's hottest photos