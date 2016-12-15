Have old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes? Here's how you can still use them

Still have the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes? You use them to pay your credit bills till December 30.

Banks have been sending messages to customers, stating that old notes can be used to pay off credit card bills till December 30.

Public utilities like power and gas suppliers, and toll booths as well as government tax offices, however, have categorically said they will stop accepting demonetised Rs 500 notes after December 15. Notes of Rs 1,000 are only allowed to be deposited in banks or as payment for credit card bills. The railways stopped accepting old notes on December 10.

“As per the rule, we will accept the old notes of Rs 500 till December 15 at our counters for payment of electricity bills,” said H Gophane, spokesperson of BEST Undertaking.

Since the demonetisation move, all public utility companies and government offices have seen a surge in deposits made through old high value notes.