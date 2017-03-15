Woman claims husband, mother-in-law forced her to have sex with his friend

A Hyderabad-based woman has filed a complaint alleging her husband forced her to have unnatural sex with his friend and that his mother allowed the heinous crime to be committed



In a shocking incident that's come to light now, a Hyderabad-based man and his mother have been arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to have unnatural sex with a friend of his.

A 21-year-old woman from Hyderabad filed an FIR claiming her husband forced her into having unnatural sex with him and his friend, NDTV reported.

She claimed that he physically and mentally tortured her till she agreed to his demands. She further claimed in her complaint that his family knew about the whole incident but still forced her to go along with it. Her mother-in-law insisted that she obey her husband's wishes as it was her duty as a wife, she said in her complaint.



The woman, who was married in April 2016, alleged that her 26-year-old husband started his obscene demands after returning from his study trip to Australia in February.

"He used me like tissue paper... he said like abroad, in Australia and other countries, one woman has sex with multiple partners. He said he wanted it to happen here," she was quoted as saying in the report.

The police said the complaint claims that the man kept in touch with the woman on social media while he was abroad and even forced her to send nude photos and videos, which he shared with his friend online.

After returning to India on February 13, the man allegedly drugged and raped her and then forced her to have unnatural sex with his friend Chand Mohammad, the woman had calimed in her complaint.



The Hyderabad police have arrested the man and his mother and the duo are currently in judicial custody. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

She also claimed that here mother-in-law told her it is her duty as wife to cooperate with her husband. She also claimed that her family had given dowry at the time of marriage. She said that a dowry of Rs 2 lakh had been given, and another Rs 3 lakh spent from her family's side on the wedding celebration. But her husband's family had still insisted on another Rs. 5 lakh to finance his trip to Australia.

The man and his mother-in-law have since been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. A case of rape and unnatural sex has been filed against them and also Chand Mohammad. The police are now on the lookout for Chand Mohammad.