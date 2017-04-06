Husband forces wife to have sex with her brother for male child, gets killed

The desire of having a male child drew an husband so insane that he not only forced his wife of 18 years to have sex with her own brother but also supervised the act.

The incident ocurred in New Delhi and the ordeal went on for one year. So obsessed was the husband when his wife resisted, he beat her up, threatened to get her gangraped and sell her off to a brothel. He even forced her to undergo a series of abortions.

Fed up of the brutality, the wife along with her brother hatched a plan to kill the husband. One night, she allegedly spiked her husband's dinner with sleeping pills and when he fell asleep, she strangled him.

The next morning she called the police and told them that her husband has been murdered. An investigator told Hindustan Times, "It was a blind case. We received a call from the woman saying that her husband has been murdered. She was crying. To avert arrest she even concocted a story. She told us that two guests had come to visit her husband and they had a party after which they all slept in one room, while she slept in another room. She said that when she woke up the next morning, she saw that the room was locked from outside. When she opened the door, she found her husband dead on the bed and the two guests were missing."

Also Read: Man tortures wife, forces her to have unnatural sex with a dog

Initially the New Delhi police were not able to find any clues but then CCTV footage from the area showed the brother sneaking outside the house at Jaitpur in southeast Delhi with the deceased's clothes.

The police then interrogated the wife which is when she broke down and narrated the full plan. The woman revealed that she was married to the man 18 years ago and few years later her husband started demanding a baby boy. The woman first gave birth to a girl who died four years later as she was malnourished. He became despreate for a male child and would beat her up and question her character.

As far as what made the brother agree for such an act. The brother worked for her husband and he had also given him a loan. He had allegedly even threatened to fire him from the job and mentally tortured him too.

The woman and her brother were then arrested.