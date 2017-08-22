Husband had married a man before me, claims Kalyan woman



Representational picture

A 28-year-old woman from Kalyan has registered a cheating case against her 30-year-old husband after finding out that he was allegedly married to a man. The Khadakpada police have sent a notice to the accused for his statement.

The complainant, an MBA in marketing, works in a private firm, while the accused, Milind Salve, is a content writer with a publication.

The woman said they got married on November 22, 2015, and have an eight-month-old daughter. "I suspected him of having an affair as he would never let me touch his phone or laptop, and would get angry if I did. Last March, he got a call from a girl and I noted down the number. When I called, it turned out to be a man speaking like a girl. When I confronted my husband, he confirmed they were in a relationship but promised never to get in touch with him," she added.

The woman has alleged that her husband had married one Vaibhav Hatkar on January 21, 2015, but kept it a secret. Eighteen months ago, after her in-laws allegedly started harassing her for money, she approached the women's redressal cell of the police, but when even that failed to stop the torture, she lodged an official complaint.

Assistant inspector V Tumbada said, "We have filed a case of dowry and cheating against Salve and his parents. If he doesn't co-operate, we will arrest him."

