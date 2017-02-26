Husband pushes his wife from running train, RPF constable saved life

Turbhe Railway protection force have arrested an accused who pushed his wife from running train. The accused has been identified as Abdul Hamid Shaikh 32 resident at Rabale Sainagar.

The incident took place at one kilometre away from Ghansoli station when the train was going towards Thane. There where an heated argument happened between Abdul and his wife Sunita Rokde (30 years), they reached the footboard of local train.

Sunita Rokde told police in her statement that," Abdul is my second husband we are together since three years, since six months he had showing doubt on me that I have and affair with another guy which is not true, on the basis of his baseless doubt he always fight with me hits me. On 24th when I was on my way to home that time he followed me and entered in the same campartment and started argu with me after which he suddanly pushed me from running train,"

Radheshyam Gurjar constable RPF told midday," I was on duty at Ghansoli station at around 4:32 pm wireless messege come that there is an lady commuter fell down from train immediately run toward the spot, and saw an lady her head was bleeding badly her eyes were opened. I immediately shown my hand to one of the thane train at around 4:40 pm and motorman stopped his train with the help of farmers and commuters I put her in the local train and take her at Rabale station and from there I catch an auto and take her Vashi NMMC hospital, where doctor started her treatment,".

She reached hospital in Golden Hours

Sunita Rokde was badly injured in the incident her head, lip and hand was bleeding, she was there since 10 minutes but due to RPF constable Radheshyams good presence of mind she is alive. According to the Radheshyam when he picked her from the spot he shows his hand and stopped train and later he take her via auto to the hospital after which doctor told him if you will be late she might lost her life.

Radheshyam told midday," doctor applied 18 stitches of her head 4 to 5 Hours she was unconscious since incident after her treatment she had been shifted to JJ hospital for further treatment,".

Abdul arrested

When heated argument between husband and wife was going on in the train that time many other commuters were present in that compartment, after which angry Abdul pushed his wife from running train that time commuters hold Abdul's hand and when train was about to stop on Rabale station that time Abdul managed to escape and jumped on the platform in which he gets injury but when train stopped other commuters get down and informed on duty RPF official who later arrested him. And after his arrested RPF conveyed the messege on wireless later Radheshyam rush to the spot and saved her life.

Turbhe RPF inspector Lokesh kumar Sagar told midday," we arrested abdul later handover to the Vashi GRP as the victim girl was unconscious around 4 to 5 hours but when she Regain consciousness they took her statement and arrested abdul under section of 307 (Attempt to murder) of indian penal code.