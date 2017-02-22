Husband first slits wife's throat, then stabs her in auto near Goregaon station

Couple had been living separately for a while; woman's throat slit, then stabbed



Spot where Geeta Dubey was stabbed to death near Goregaon station

The husband of a 28-year-old mother of two, Geeta Dubey, who was stabbed to death on Monday night, was arrested early on Tuesday morning.

DCP Vikram Deshmane, Goregaon police station, said, “The accused, Prasad Rawat (30), Geeta Dubey's husband, was arrested by the Goregaon police. Prima facie, the motive for the murder seems to be marital dispute.”

Dubey was killed in Goregaon while she was on her way home in Malad. The police had scanned the CCTV footage and questioned her relatives. But Rawat had gone missing following the incident which took place at 9.15 pm at Tomato Lane near Goregaon station when Geeta had boarded an auto to reach her mother's residence in Malad West. The killer first slit her throat and then stabbed her in the chest before fleeing.

The autorikshaw driver rushed Geeta to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon West where she was declared dead due to heavy blood loss.

Geeta Dubey’s relatives at Siddharth Hospital. Pics/ Shadab Khan

ACP, Goregaon Division Satish Shinde said, “Just as the deceased got into the rickshaw, the man stabbed her and fled.”

Geeta has two daughters aged one and three. Santosh Uphadhya, Geeta's brother-in-law, said, “The two were living separately but Prasad used to visit Geeta who had been staying with her mother in Malad.”