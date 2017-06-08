Husband throws pregnant wife off building roof, blames 'ghost'



In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly thrown off the building rooftop by her husband, who later blamed a 'ghost' for the dastardly act.

The incident took place in Noida's Ghari Chaukhandi area of Sector 122 recently over an alleged fight between the newlyweds -- they got married in February 2016.

The woman, identified as Babita, is alive, but sustained severe head injuries and is yet to regain consciousness. She being treated at New Delhi Safdarjung Hospital, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

The report claimed that Babita's husband Amar Singh allegedly pushed her off the building late on Saturday at around 11pm. According to the cops, Singh allegedly took Babita to the rooftop and pushed her off leading to injuries in the head, arms and spine.

Singh informed Babita’s family, who live in Bulandshahr, of the incident at dawn on Sunday.

The couple has an eight-month-old daughter and Babita was suspected to be pregnant at the time of the incident, the police was quoted as saying.

"Around 4am, Amar called me and told me that Babita has been thrown off the roof by a 'ghost'. We reached Prakash hospital and doctors asked us to shift her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. We asked him what he meant by a ghost and then he kept changing his version," Babita's brother Satinder was quoted as saying in the report.

Satinder later filed a police complaint against Singh, who works in a private company as an office assistant, alleging that Singh had been demanding dowry from them.

In the complaint, Babita's kin have alleged that the couple had a fight on May 26 and they were forced to intervene after Babita was physically assaulted by Singh.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and the matter is being investigated.