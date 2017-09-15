Hussaini Manzil Crash: Cops file case against Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust

The JJ Marg police have finally filed an FIR against the office-bearers of Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) in the Hussaini Manzil collapse case. Officers will soon launch a probe to fix responsibility on officials who neglected the task of shifting the residents from the century-old building.

Culpable homicide

The JJ Marg police, who have been investigating the case, have taken down the statements of residents and SBUT office-bearers. The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety).

"After preliminary investigations, we found that it was negligence on SBUT's part, and we have to probe and fix responsibility, which can be done after statements of the accused are taken," said an officer.

Immediate arrest

Relatives of the deceased, however, are demanding immediate arrest of the main culprit, whose job it was to shift the tenants.

"The Trust had got a demolition order for the building a year back. And yet, nothing was done to move the residents out. The Trust was working according to its convenience, with officials vacating buildings as per their whims," said Anwar Husain Jarrar, who lost his brother Jafar, 45, his wife Reshma, 38, and their two children in the crash.