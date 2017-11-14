Hyderabad: 3-year-old falls into open water sump at school, dies

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on Children's Day, a three-year-old boy died after falling in an open water sump at a playschool in Hyderabad, police said. The incident occurred at Bachpan School in Malkajgiri area in Medchal district.



Representational picture

The incident came to light after a school employee saw a school bag floating in the sump. He alerted other staff members and the school management informed the police. The body of Shiva Rachit was then recovered from the sump.

His parents, relatives and a large number of people gathered at the school and staged a protest blaming the school for negligence. They demanded immediate action against the management.

Police said a case has been registered.