I am an 'adopted son' of Uttar Pradesh, says PM Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hardoi: Calling himself the “adopted son” of UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the future of the state cannot be ensured without ridding it of SP, BSP and Congress.

Invoking Lord Krishna at an election meeting here to suggest a strong connect between Gujarat and UP, Modi, who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, said the state was his ‘mai-baap’ (parents) and he will not desert it.

“Lord Krishna was born in UP and made Gujarat his ‘karam bhoomi’ (land of work). I was born in Gujarat and UP has adopted me...Uttar Pradesh is my ‘mai-baap’. I am not the son who would betray his 'mai-baap'. You have adopted me and it is my duty to work for you,” he said in an emotional speech at a poll rally here.

"Vote for a full majority to BJP government. I promise to show you the ways of all the problems you are facing within five years," he said, telling the impressive crowd that all pollsters have predicted BJP getting massive support in the first two phases of polling.