Azam Khan

Addressing the media this morning, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today alleged that his remarks about the Indian Army were misconstrued. Khan kicked up a storm by stating that excesses by security forces had led to “women in some places chopping off the private parts of Army men".

Khan said today, “My statement was misconstrued. How can the Army’s morale fall due to me? I am a nobody. I am BJP's item girl, they don't have anyone else to talk about.”