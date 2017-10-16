An act of kindness has reaped another reward for Alaiha Vanjara - the chance to meet her favourite actor Varun Dhawan. After reading Sunday mid-day's report on Alaiha donating Rs 10,000, which she had saved up to paint her room themed after Dhawan, and raising Rs 1.13 lakh for the treatment of a two-year-old cancer patient, the actor not only praised her on Twitter, but also said he'd like to meet her.



Varun tweeted a picture of the report and said, "So proud reading this. Thank you for doing this and showing us what is actually important. I am your fan now Alaiha." After this, Varun's assistant spoke to Alaiha's mother and told her that he'd like to meet the teenager once he's back in Mumbai.

Hushna Vanjara, Alaiha's mother told mid-day, "It's a dream come true for my daughter. She is a big fan of Varun. Today [Sunday] morning, we got a call from Varun's secretary who said that he would speak with my daughter on the phone soon and once he's back in Mumbai from Delhi, he will meet her. She is super excited."

So proud reading this. Thank you for doing this and showing us what is actually important. I am your fan now Alaiha pic.twitter.com/707X1UhCuS — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 15, 2017

Alaiha has successfully managed to raise and donate the funds for toddler Veer Pawar's lung cancer treatment. She had heard from her mother about Veer's family seeking R4 lakh for the same in September. Following this, she raised Rs 1.13 lakh by contacting close friends and relatives.

