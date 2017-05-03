I-T commissioner, 5 others held in bribery case in Mumbai

In multiple raids across Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, CBI recovers over Rs 1.5 crore from the accused

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Income Tax commissioner of appeals B Rajendraprasad and five other persons from Mumbai and Visakhapatnam early this morning in a bribery case. Subsequent searches at multiple places led to the recovery of nearly Rs 1.5 crore from the accused.

A CBI spokesperson confirmed the arrests. Rajendraprasad is a 1992-batch IRS officer and has served at various crucial postings of the I-T department. He was presently posted in Mumbai I-T and was reportedly on leave when CBI arrested him.

Sources said that Rajendraprasad granted "undue favours" to a corporate giant. After CBI carried out investigations, raids were conducted at Visakhapatnam and Mumbai on Wednesday. In Visakhapatnam, the I-T commissioner's aides were caught red-handed, while accepting Rs 16 lakh.

In Mumbai, a joint team of CBI officials from Visakhapatnam and Mumbai raided the residence of Rajendraprasad in Cuffe Parade. Many incriminating documents and cash were seized during the raid. According to a source, CBI seized a total of Rs 1.5 crore from raids in the two cities.

The CBI will be taking Rajendraprasad to Visakhapatnam on a transit remand as the case is being investigated there. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.