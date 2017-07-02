I-T dept notifies form for Aadhaar-PAN linking



Representational Image

The Income Tax Department has introduced a one-page form for taxpayers to manually apply for linking their Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN), apart from the available online and SMS facilities.

An individual will have to mention both PAN and Aadhaar number, the spelling of the names mentioned on them and give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar number provided in the application form has "not been provided" by them for the purpose of linking it with "any other PAN".

They will also have to undertake a declaration stating they have "not been allotted any other PAN than the one mentioned" on the form.

"I understand that complete security and confidentiality shall be ensured for my personal identity data provided for the purpose of Aadhaar-based authentication," the taxpayer will state in the declaration.

"The form is just another procedure, via the paper medium, to link the Aadhaar with the PAN database, as required from July 1. The SMS and online modes are also available," an Income Tax department official said.

Taxpayers can link their Aadhaar-PAN using a mobile-based SMS service (formatted message to be sent to 567678 or 56161) by logging on to the website of PAN service providers NSDL and UTIITSL, or by personally visiting a PAN service centre, or over the e-filing website of the tax department.