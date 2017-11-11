I will always place America first: Donald Trump

Speaking at the APEC Summit, the US Prez demanded trade 'on a fair and equal basis'

US President Donald Trump revived his tough talk on trade on Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), warning he will not allow "the US to be taken advantage of any more."



US President Donald Trump speaks on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit, in the central Vietnamese city of Danang. Pic/AFP

Speaking at a gathering of business leaders, Trump demanded trade "on a fair and equal basis" and returned to his campaign rhetoric, promising to place America first in global deals and agreements. "We are not going to let the US be taken advantage of any more," Trump said, speaking shortly after arriving in Vietnam, his fourth stop on a five-country tour through Asia.

"I am always going to put America first, the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first," the Washington Post reported. The US President's more fiery and protectionist tone offered a stark departure from just a day earlier, when in Beijing, he seemed reluctant to press his case as sharply with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Post said. There, he lavished praise on Xi and blamed his predecessors for the trade imbalance. Agencies