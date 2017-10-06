New Delhi: A Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday killing five personnel onboard.

IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal, five deadIndian Air Force (IAF) Special Force's Garud commandos take part in a slithering operation from an IAF MI-17 V-5 helicopter. Pic/PTI

The chopper crashed around 6 a.m. while it was on an Air Maintenance Mission, IAF sources said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.