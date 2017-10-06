New Delhi: A Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday killing five personnel onboard.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Special Force's Garud commandos take part in a slithering operation from an IAF MI-17 V-5 helicopter. Pic/PTI

The chopper crashed around 6 a.m. while it was on an Air Maintenance Mission, IAF sources said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.