IAF man murdered, chopped body recovered in 16 polythene bags

The Punjab police recovered a chopped body, which was stuffed in 16 polythene bags, a of a missing IAF corporal from the residential quarters of a sergeant in the Bhisiana airforce station

The victim was identified as Vipin Shukla, a corporal in the Air Force Wives Welfare Association Canteen. Shukla went missing on February 8 following which a complaint was lodged by his wife Kumkum.

Shukla's body was discovered in different parts after the police and the Air Force station officials detected a foul smell from the residential quarters of the accused, Sulesh Kumar, a sergeant in the Bhisiana airforce station.

Sulesh Kumar, and his wife Anuradha have been arrested, while Kumar’s brother-in-law Shashi Bhushan, who worked in the Merchant Navy, is absconding.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered.

according to a report in Hindustan Times, Kumar, the accused, confessed to his crimes on interrogation, and claimed that the victim had illicit sexual relations with his wife Anuradha.

Superintendent of police (traffic), Gurmeet Singh in a press conference said, Kumar's wife Anuradha found out that she pregnant and hence asked Vipin to marry her but he refused. Vipin had also been spreading details of their relationship among other employees. Thus, Anuradha, with her husband Sulesh and brother hatched a conspiracy to murder Vipin for revenge."

"On the evening of February 8, Sulesh called Vipin to help him pack as he was to change his quarters, then attacked him with an axe, killing him. He then packed Vipin’s body in a box and took it to his new quarters," he added.

"On February 19, Sulesh cut the body into pieces with a meat knife and packed it in 16 polythene bags. He put some in the wardrobe and the others in the refrigerator,” he said.