IAF officer dies in Kolkata after fall from balcony, probe ordered

Kolkata: A senior Air Force officer posted to the Eastern Army Command at Fort William here died after falling from the balcony of his second-floor home, a Defence Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The body of Wing Commander S.V.R. Moorthy, who hailed from Hyderabad, was discovered around 5 a.m.

"It is not known what time he fell since the body was discovered only today (Sunday) morning," the spokesman said.

"It does not appear to be a case of suicide but rather an accident," he said.

However, police and the Air Force would inquire into the death.

"It's a case of unnatural death. Police shall investigate the cause. Side by side, the Air Force will carry out a departmental inquiry for the same, as per procedure. Post mortem will be carried out after some time," he said.

However, the spokesman contended that the inquiry by the police and Air Force were routine and as per the laid down procedure.

The victim is survived by his wife, a 22-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.