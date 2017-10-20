Twenty aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), including AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI, will touch down on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on October 24, an official said. The IAF will conduct the aircraft touch down exercise on the Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in Unnao district, according to PRO, Defence (Central Command), Gargi Malik Sinha.



Sukhoi 30 MKI planes will also be involved in the exercise

In all, 20 aircraft including AN-32 transport and fighter planes like Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 MKI will take part in the exercise, Sinha said. The aircraft will land and then take-off from the expressway, she said. "It is for the first time any transport aircraft will land and then take off. The AN-32 are meant for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during floods or any other natural calamity," Sinha said.