IAS officer found dead as parents planned his birthday celebrations

On a day he was to celebrate his 36th birthday with his family in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead here under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, police said. His body was found on a road side here.

His inconsolable parents, who live in Kanungopura area in Bahraich, told the steady stream of visitors and relatives that they had organised a 'Mahamrityunjaya Jaap' for their son's long life on his birthday when the news of his death reached them.

Tiwari, posted as the Food and Civil Supplies commissioner in Bengaluru, had come here on Tuesday and a room for him was booked at the VIP guest house on Mirabai road by his batch mate P.N. Singh, who currently Vice Chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority.

His father B.N. Tiwari kept on mumbling that his son's life has been snatched by someone. A retired physics professor at a local college, he however did not name any suspects. Anurag Tiwari was youngest of the three brothers and was selected in the IAS in 2007. He had married Arunima Pathak in 2008 in Kanpur but the couple separated within a month and later settled for a mutual divorce.

Family members said they did not suspect any role of their daughter-in-law in the death of their son but said that this could be the handiwork of some corrupt people in Karnataka, whose life had been made miserable by their honest son. Police so far has not said anything conclusively on the possible reasons behind the death of the young bureaucrat.

There was a injury mark on Tiwari's chin and some blood was found on the spot where the body was found but there were no other injury marks. Tiwari apparently went for a morning walk when he collapsed, near the guest house, police said.

Police Inspector A.K. Shahi told IANS that the exact cause of the death would only be ascertained after post-mortem. Tiwari had earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Bidar, Assistant Commissioner of Madhugiri, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu and Deputy Secretary, Finance, in Karnataka.