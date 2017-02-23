Iceland prez won't ban pineapples on pizza

Reykjavik: Despite his distaste for pineapple-topped pizza, Iceland;s President Gudni Johannesson has no plans to ban it, admitting he doesn;t have the powers to pull the Hawaiian.

The pineapple polemic erupted last week when a high school student asked Johannesson what he thought of putting the fruit on a pizza – with the president admitting he hated it and would ban it if he could. His remarks soon caused a stir on social media. "I like pineapples, just not on pizza," he wrote. "I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza," he said.

"I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power," he added, concluding his post: "For pizzas, I recommend seafood."