ICJ has given no order on consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, asserts Sartaj Aziz

Pak PM's advisor states 'wrong to say Pak lost at ICJ, will go with a stronger team next time'
The Indian delegation at the ICJâÂÂduring the hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav (inset) case. Pic/PTI
The International Court of Justice has not given any order regarding consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death according to the laws of Pakistan, the country’s top diplomat said on Saturday.
"The ICJ has only asked Pakistan to keep a stay on Jadhav’s execution until it arrives at a decision," Pakistan PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said, adding that when it comes to cases involving the death penalty, the international court has always given a stay order. He said the ICJ has not decided on consular access either and has only intimated that the matter will come under debate.
Responding to questions about the legal team representing Pakistan, Aziz said they had "only five days to prepare for the appearance... the decision to send Khawar Qureshi was a unanimous one". He, however, added that Pakistan would further strengthen its legal team. "We will go with a strong team in the next hearing," he said.
Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will plead Pakistan’s case at the International Court of Justice against Jadhav, sources said.
Rs 20 lakh reward for garlanding Pak PM with Jadhav's shoes
A Muslim cleric has offered a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for anyone who puts a garland of Kulbhushan Jadhav's shoes around the neck of Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, saying that the Indian citizen has been sentenced to death in a frivolous case. Syed Shah Atef Ali al Quaderi was in the news recently for issuing a 'fatwa' against Sonu Nigam in the 'loudspeaker' case.
Suspected ISI agent held in Rajasthan
A suspected agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police. "Hazi Khan (55) was detained from his village in Jaisalmer and is being interrogated in Jodhpur. He visited Pakistan thrice and is suspected to have connections with the ISI," DIG H Raghvendra Suhasaa said. The accused, a local farmer, was on the intelligence radar for some time. He is being interrogated to get details of his network and the information shared by him.
