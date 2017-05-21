ICJ has given no order on consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, asserts Sartaj Aziz

Pak PM's advisor states 'wrong to say Pak lost at ICJ, will go with a stronger team next time'



The Indian delegation at the ICJâÂÂduring the hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav (inset) case. Pic/PTI

The International Court of Justice has not given any order regarding consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death according to the laws of Pakistan, the country’s top diplomat said on Saturday.

"The ICJ has only asked Pakistan to keep a stay on Jadhav’s execution until it arrives at a decision," Pakistan PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said, adding that when it comes to cases involving the death penalty, the international court has always given a stay order. He said the ICJ has not decided on consular access either and has only intimated that the matter will come under debate.

Responding to questions about the legal team representing Pakistan, Aziz said they had "only five days to prepare for the appearance... the decision to send Khawar Qureshi was a unanimous one". He, however, added that Pakistan would further strengthen its legal team. "We will go with a strong team in the next hearing," he said.

Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will plead Pakistan’s case at the International Court of Justice against Jadhav, sources said.