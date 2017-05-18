International Court of Justice verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case today



Kulbhushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case today, three days after it heard arguments presented by India and Pakistan. According to government sources, the international court will give its verdict around 3.30 pm (IST).

During its submission, India had demanded the immediate suspension of Jadhav’s death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.