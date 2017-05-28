ICSE 10th Result 2017: CISCE ICSE Class 10 Results on May 29, check www.cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the ICSE 10th Result 2017 tomorrow (May 29) at 3 pm on the official website www.cisce.org, where students can log in to check their results.

Students can also get their CISCE ICSE Result 2017 on http://icse10.jagranjosh.com.

Here's how you can get your CISCE ICSE Result 2017

>> Log on to http://icse10.jagranjosh.com

>> Head to the ICSE 10TH Result link

>> Insert the necessary details such as roll number etc

>> Press submit and download a copy of your CISCE ICSE Result 2017

About CISCE

Established in 1958, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was permitted to conduct examinations from 1973. ISC and ICSE examinations are conducted each year by the board.