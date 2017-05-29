ICSE 10th Results 2017: CISCE Results 2017 declared; check here or cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE 10th Results 2017 today (May 29) at 3 pm on the official website www.cisce.org. For updates om ICSE 10th Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017, please check Jagran Josh.

Students can also get their ICSE 10th Results 2017 on Jagran Josh

The official website of CISCE is www.cisce.org

Here's how you can get your ICSE 10th Results 2017

>> Log on to icse10.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the direct link for ICSE 10th Results 2017 at the top of the page

>> Enter the details in the fields provided

>> Submit the information

>> Save and download the CISCE ICSE Result 2017

Students are advised to take the ICSE 10TH Result 2017 in the PDF format for future reference. One thing to remember is that the ICSE 10TH Result 2017 results online are only for information and that they are advised to collect their ICSE 10TH Result 2017 original mark sheet issued by the CISCE Board from their respective schools.