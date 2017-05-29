ICSE, ISC results declared, girls outperform boys yet again



Representational Image

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today declared results for both class XII and class X as girls once again outshone boys. Class XII saw a pass percentage of 96.47 while 98.53 per cent students passed class X.

Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the class XII all India topper with 99.5 per cent and Pune's Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru's Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the Class X exams with 99.4 per cent each.

ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Examination, 2017, showed a marginal increase in pass percentages over the previous year's results, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.