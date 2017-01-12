BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's family backs him over poor food quality claims

New Delhi: The family of the BSF jawan, who claimed poor quality food was being served to soldiers on the LoC through social media posts, yesterday came out in his defence saying he was just bringing out the truth by his act even as the government said an interim report was received on the issue.

“What he did is not wrong...he showed the truth..he has just made a demand for good food and 'roti'. To say that he has a mental problem is wrong. If this was true, why was he sent to the border and was put on duty? Why was he not sent for treatment?,” the wife of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav said.

His son added, “it was not wrong” to demand good food for himself and the troops posted on the borders. “How would we otherwise know what is happening there and what is happening with them? We just want a fair probe and justice,” Yadav’s son said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said his Ministry has received an “interim report” from the BSF and “there are some issues.” “I don't want to comment on that (report) as of now but I want to make a personal appeal to the people of the country and the media that do not create an issue...a big issue until the probe in this case is done. All this will work to hit the morale of the jawans,” he said.