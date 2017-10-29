Pune farmers protest: 'If horse riding is legal, why not bullock cart races?'

Weeks after the Bombay High Court extended the ban on bullock cart racing, thousands of farmers from across the state, gathered in Pune early on Saturday morning, to participate in an agitation to protest the ban. Earlier in August, the Maharashtra government had lifted the ban after issuing a gazette notification regarding resumption of the races. The HC, however, revoked the notification after an appeal by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



The agitation on Saturday began around 11 am with a raasta-roko at Chakan-Talegoan chowk, which severely affected peak-hour traffic on Pune-Nashik National Highway. The farmers, who were joined by several senior political leaders, including MPs Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil and Shirang Barne, MLAs Suresh Gore, Mahesh Landge, Sharad Sonawane and former MLA Dilip Mohite, demanded lifting of the ban, and stringent action against PETA for "ruining their lives". Many of them had also brought their bulls along. "If betting on horse riding is valid and legal, why not bullock cart races?" farmer Balashaheb Pathare asked. Farmer Shantaram Thombare added, "For many people in the rural areas, this is our bread and butter. Before banning, did the government think about rehabilitating us?"

Around 3 pm, the agitation escalated with politicians removing their shirts, and marching along the highway. The State Reserve Police Force was called in to quell the protesters. However, after repeated warnings to end the agitation fell on deaf ears, the Pune police detained MLAs Gore, Landge and Sonawane. The protest only ended in the evening. "The Maharashtra state has prepared an ordinance lifting the ban, but CM Devendra Fadnavis needs to take up the issue with the Supreme Court," said MP Adhalrao Patil. The farmers have now threatened to spread the agitation across the state, if their demands are not met.