If not Mustafa Dossa's then whose wife is she anyway?



Blasts accused Mustafa Dossa with Shabina Khatri

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court yesterday opened the inquiry report of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused Mustafa Dossa enjoying a romantic train ride with his wife.

The court has asked for another detailed report after Dossa told court that the girl is not his wife.



The judge has asked the DCP to find out why assistant inspector Ayaz Patel was chosen to lead the escort party despite him being in touch with Dossa’s aide

On Thursday, after special TADA court judge GA Sanap opened the inquiry report, Dossa, who appeared via a video conference, told the court that Shabina Khatri is not his wife.

The court noted it and asked deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Praveenkumar Padwal, who’s doing the inquiry, to be present before the court.

DCP’s argument

In a session around 4 pm, Padwal was asked to step in the witness box. Judge Sanap asked him for evidence on whether Khatri is Dossa’s wife, to which Padwal said there is a picture of Khatri with Dossa on Facebook where she has admitted to Dossa being her husband and has also identified herself as his wife in the register at Arthur Road Jail while there to meet him. Judge Sanap then asked, “Is it legally admissible evidence? It can be a case of impersonation.”

The judge also pointed out the loopholes in the inquiry and passed an order with a few questions to be answered by Padwal, mainly on ascertaining whether Khatri is his wife or not.

“It is necessary that the officer to go to the root of the matter and see if the woman is his wife or not.”

Directions for DCP

The judge also noted that a wife travelling with an accused in spite of such a strong escort party is a serious matter. “What’s the escort officers’ reasoning that a woman was found in the train (with the accused) at night? The in-charge officer should have seen that nobody came close to the accused... there has to be some consideration for taking such a risk,” he added, asking if the six other escort officers were aware of this.

The judge also told the officer that if the woman is not his wife, then an inquiry on impersonation should be done.

On the in-charge officer of the escort team, judge Sanap noted, “A detailed inquiry must be done to find out why assistant inspector Ayaz Patel was selected to lead the party, as the report reveals that days before Dossa was escorted, there were seven calls between Patel and Dossa’s aide Naeem Khan. How many Local Arms Division officers were available, why only Patel was selected, and who is responsible for it, all of this should be looked into.”

Judge Sanap has asked Padwal to file another report in the matter within four weeks.