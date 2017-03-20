IIM-Indore sees top offer of Rs 39 lakh per annum



Indore: The top salary package offered rose by as much as 22 per cent at the campus recruitment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore this year.

The highest annual package offered was Rs 39 lakh, against Rs 32 lakh last year, spokesperson of the prestigious management school said in Indore. The institute however did not reveal the name of the student and the company which offered the package.



The average salary offered this year was Rs 16.23 lakh per annum. More than 200 business organisations including MNCs participated in the campus placement. Of these, 74 companies participated in the placement at IIM-I for the first time. The highest -- 28 percent -- job offers came from strategy and consulting sector, while 27 per cent of offers came from the financial sector firms. As many as 611 students took part in the placement process. Of these, 449 belonged to the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), 100 were from Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) and 62 were from IIM-I's Mumbai campus.