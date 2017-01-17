IIMC to start Urdu journalism course

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will start a journalism course in Urdu, the government announced on Tuesday.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will inaugurate the 67th diploma course in Development Journalism and the First P.G. diploma course in Urdu Journalism later in the day, an official statement said.

He will also release the revamped journal of the IIMC, "Communicator" here at the Shastri Bhawan.