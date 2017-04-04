IISc best educational institute in India



Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, figured at the top in ‘Overall’ and ‘Universities’ categories

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, the first Indian institution to make it to the top 10 in a global ranking, has been ranked at the top in the annual national rankings released by the HRD ministry.

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also made it to the list of the top 10 educational institutions released under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the other two being Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The results of the second edition of the domestic ranking were announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar here yesterday.

Unlike last year, this time the ranking was released under five categories - Overall, Colleges, Universities, Management and Engineering. IISc figured at the top in ‘Overall’ and ‘Universities’ categories.

JNU, which was at third position in the last ranking, has been ranked second this year in ‘Universities’ category. In the ‘Overall’ ranking, the university, which has been at the centre of controversies for over a year, has been placed at the sixth position.