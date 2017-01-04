IIT-B alumni prefer Mumbai for jobs: Survey





It has been said time and again that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) students are more attracted to lucrative international offers. But a recent survey by Insight - IIT Bombay’s in-house student media body reveals how this trend is changing with growing opportunities in India. Even as there is still a trend of preference for the US, with four out of every five alumni living abroad settled in the US, the number of IIT-B passouts staying in India has increased from only 59% before the year 2000, to more than 84% now.

Data of close to 20,000 alumni was used in creating the survey with help from the IIT-B alumni association. The results are mostly based on voluntary self-reporting by alumni.

Further explaining the spread of alumni in India the report suggests how Mumbai is clearly the city of choice for IIT-B alumni. A total 40% of those in the home country are settled in Mumbai. This is followed closely by Bengaluru with 13% and Pune with 12.6%. Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai are preferred in the descending order with 7.4%, 7.2%, 3.8% and 3.1% respectively.