IIT Bombay freshers bag high salary packages in campus placement

Mumbai: The note ban or demonetisation has not stopped top companies from offering high salaries to freshers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB).



With high salary packages of 1.10 lakh USD per annum to 60 lakh Japanese Yen per year, students at IIT have bagged lucrative employments in international firms at the ongoing placement season.



Indian companies are no far behind either, offering impressive packages with Blackstone making the highest offer at Rs.35lakh per annum. Schlumberger, World Quant and Xerox Research are also offering packages as high as Rs.28lakh/annum, Rs.25lakh/annum and Rs.22lakh/annum respectively.

US company Uber has offered the highest package of 1.10 lakh US dollars, followed by Microsoft offering 1.06 lakh USD and 1 lakh USD by Oracle.



Japanese companies such as Works App, Yahoo, Rakuten and Toyo Engineering have also offered big packages with the highest at 60 lakh Japanese Yen.

According to information provided by the Public Relations officer of the institute, a number of companies are hiring across all sectors like Research & Development, Consulting, Finance, Software roles etc at IIT Bombay during the ongoing placement season. Intel Technologies, Samsung R&D, Goldman Sachs, Citi Corp Services India Ltd. were some of the companies who selected maximum number of students for domestic (India) jobs. Japanese companies like Yahoo, NEC, Murata(Sony) hired maximum number of students for international jobs.