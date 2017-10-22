An engineering student of the IIT Kharagpur died after falling off the terrace of a hostel, the police said today. Nikhil Bhatiya, a final year student of mining engineering, was found in a pool of blood on the ground of the Lal Bahadur Hall of the campus in the morning yesterday. Soon the seriously injured 23-year-old student was taken to the campus hospital and later to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An enquiry is on whether Bhatiya fell off accidentally or pushed by somebody. The suicide angle is also being probed, they said. IIT officials said Bhatiya was a brilliant student, but lately found depressed. His parents, residents of Mumbai, had already been informed about the incident.