IIT Madras student beaten up over 'beef fest'

The beef controversy today took an ugly turn, with a PhD scholar of IIT Madras being beaten up allegedly by some students protesting against the "beef fest" held in the campus on Sunday.

The IIT authorities tonight said an inquiry will be conducted by the institute and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome.

R Sooraj, who is associated with the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, was allegedly assaulted by some students who claimed to be Sangh Parivar supporters, according to the victim's associates.

A student alleged that a group of students who owe allegiance to the "right wing ideology" surrounded Sooraj when he was having lunch in the mess and beat him up this afternoon.

He was taken to IIT-M dispensary and later to an eye hospital for his eye injury.

A picture, purportedly that of Sooraj being wheeled into a hospital with a visible injury on his right eye, is doing the rounds in the social media as well.

The student also alleged that on the night of May 28 and the next day, two students - one after the other - who had taken part in the beef fest, were threatened by right wing elements and a complaint was made to the authorities.

A senior police official said a formal complaint was yet to be received but an inquiry was being held into the matter. "We will register a case on receipt of a complaint," the official told PTI.

A spokesperson for IIT Madras said, "There was an altercation between two students and both of them sustained injuries. Immediately appropriate medical attention was given."

The spokesperson added, "An inquiry will be held by the institute and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome."

On Sunday, some students held a "beef fest" in the campus to protest the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.