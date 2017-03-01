Illegal structure returns for 3rd time in 8 years in Mumbai

The allegedly illegal building that is just 2 ft from Radhasoami Satsang Bhavan in Chunabhatti

For officials of Radhasoami Satsang Bhavan in Chunabhatti, peeping out of their windows to keep a watch has become second nature. In spite of two demolitions in last eight years, an allegedly illegal structure has returned just 2 ft from the Bhavan over the past fortnight.

According to Gurusaran Srivastav, Maharashtra and Gujarat district secretary for Radhasoami Satsang Association, a building was constructed near the Bhavan at VN Purav Marg, Chunabhatti, next to Marathi Vidnyan Parishad on the proposed DP Road in April 2009. It was demolished on May 29, 2009, as per the HC’s order.

But encroachers were back on February 2 the year after; 5-ft-high walls for a building were erected and construction material dumped on the site. The next day, the BMC again razed the structure.

Now, seven years hence, land sharks have allegedly returned. "On February 4, I received a report that some bricks and building material were being brought to the site," said Srivastav. "On February 8, they started cleaning the premises, and February 15, we filed a complaint with the ward office and the assistant municipal commissioner.

When we approached the building and factory department of the BMC, it said no action could be taken till March 8 as it had been ordered to be on only election duty till then.” He said the allegedly illegal construction touches the satsang’s boundary wall.