Illicit relationship: Youth burnt alive by woman, two others

Pratapgarh: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly burnt alive by a woman with whom he was in relationship, and two others in Dandi village in Pratapgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the deceased and the two other accused were in an illicit relationship with the 28-year-old woman Rangili, mother of two children.

Arjun Singh Chauhan (20), was set afire by the three accused yesterday when he had gone to meet the woman in Jethwara area here, they said. Chauhan was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against the woman and two others. No arrests have been made as yet.