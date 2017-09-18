IMD issues weather warning, expect very heavy showers over the next five days



File photo

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Thunderstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next three days

Day 2 (19th Sept.): Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh. Heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Thunderstorm at isolated places is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Day 3 (20th Sept.): Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Konkan & Goa. Heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and coastal Karnataka.

Day 4 (21st Sept.): Heavy rain at isolated places is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Day 5 (22nd Sept.): Heavy rain at isolated places is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (23rd Sept. & 24th Sept. 2017):

Rain at most places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and along west coast. Rain at many places very likely over central and at isolated to scattered rain very likely over rest of the country.

You may also like to see: In pictures: Lightning, thunderstorm and heavy rains lash Mumbai