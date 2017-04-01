Impeached South Korean Prez put behind bars



Park Geun-hye. Pic/AFP



Seoul: Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye was behind bars in the Seoul Detention Centre on Friday after her arrest, on charges including bribery, in a corruption scandal.

In the early hours of Friday, the Seoul Central District Court approved prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for Park after she gave about eight hours of testimony.

Park'slawyers had argued that she should not be arrested because she did not pose a flight risk and would not try to tamper with evidence. Prosecutors now have 20 days to build their case while Park remains in detention.