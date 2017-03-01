Mumbai Crime: Impersonator creates fake Instagram account and harasses 21-yr-old's friends

21-yr-old college student faces heat an impersonator used his photos to create a fake profile on Instagram to befriend his acquaintances

An impersonator has used the photos of a 21-year-old male college student to create a fake profile on Instagram to befriend his acquaintances.

The victim, identified as Jagdish Chawla, is a student of journalism. On February 21, one of Jagdish's girl friends called him up, and asked him why he had uploaded her photograph on his Instagram profile. Jagdish's father had also started receiving several calls from girls claiming that his son was sharing their photos on his page.

Jagdish was shocked because he hadn't created any profile on the photo-sharing site or even uploaded photos of his friend. When Jagdish checked the said profile, he realised that someone had used his name, photos, and also shared his father's mobile number on the profile. They then lodged an FIR with the police.

Sadanand Rane, police inspector, Kurla said the impersonator has already uploaded photos of 15 girls on the fake profile. “We have sent the profile link to the cyber crime police station and requested them to delete it. We will nab the person soon,” Rane said.