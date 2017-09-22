Impostor uses Lata Mangeshkar's name to amass wealth from unsuspecting 'donors'



Lata Mangeshkar

The Gamdevi police are on the hunt for a woman who duped a number of people by collecting donations in the name of Lata Mangeshkar.

The woman, who has been identified as Revati Khare, a resident of Nallasopora would print fake letterheads with Mangeshkar’s name and used it to fool famous people and NGOs for donations. She was exposed after a donor messaged Mangeshkar about the money he had donated, reported Mumbai Mirror. The person also congratulated her being a part of social welfare.

On hearing this, Mangeshkar asked her personal assistant to file a police complaint with the Gamdevi police station.

As per the police’s primary investigations, Khare would go to high-profile parties and book releases and introduced herself as Mangeshkar’s associate. She would then show them the brochures and letterheads that spoke of Mangeshkar’s charity work. She also added that the singer did not want publicity and therefore did not approach them herself.

Rachna Shah, Mangeshkar’s niece, confirmed that they had indeed lodged a complaint with the police against Khare. Music Composer Mayuresh Pai, who heads L M Music, Mangeshkar's own music label, said Khare told some people that she was the singer's personal assistant. Pai also added that Khare approached some publishing companies as well and offered them rights to book Lata Mangeshkar. She would then demand money to set the date with the singer.

Dnyanesh Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II said, "Several people have donated money, some of them lakhs of rupees because Lata Mangeshkar's name was associated with the cause."

A police officer from Gamdevi police station said, "Our teams are searching for her. We will be recording the statements of all the donors to make the case strong. We will also talk to Lataji about the case."

