In 58 petrol pump raids over 15 days, 18 arrested by Thane crime branch



Representational Image

Over the last 15 days, the Thane crime branch has conducted raids at 58 petrol pumps across Maharashtra and arrested around 18 people, including nine technicians who were manipulating the system to cheat customers.

Apart from the 26 pumps raided within Thane district, they went on to raid 12 in Nashik, six in Raigad, five in Aurangabad, two pumps each in Pune, Satara, Mumbai and Ratnagiri and another one in Nagpur.

Of these, the maximum manipulations were found at the HPCL pumps (26), followed by Indian Oil (25).

Cops say

Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, Thane crime branch, said, "We have found that for every five litres, the customer is cheated out of around 200 ml via various tampering methods."

The Thane police said that it all began when a case was registered at the Manpada police station. "In April, we arrested Vivek Shette, who had committed the crime in UP. However, we then started our own investigation here and it took a month to develop the case," said Trimukhe, adding, "The raids are still going on an we are in search of the mastermind."