In a first, BJP claims mayor's seat in PMC



Mukta Tilak along with her family members. Pic/Mandar Tannu

Pune: Finally after 67 years, 58-year-old Mukta Tilak, descendant of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, became BJP's first mayor for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. Tilak, who is a four-time corporator from Kasba Peth area of the city, secured 98 votes and defeated National Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nanda Lonkar, who received 52 votes.

The ninth woman mayor of the corporation, Tilak is the great grand daughter of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. She graduated in Psychology from Fergusson College and pursued an MBA in Marketing as well. She also holds a diploma degree in Journalism and Masters degree in German language. Prior to joining politics, she was working as a market research analyst in a multi-national company.

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "The credit of my success goes to all the party workers. I pledge to walk on the footsteps of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. I am thankful to the party leadership for trusting me. I will definitely try to work for the Metro project and a greener city."