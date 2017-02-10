In a land of Pakistan imagination, India's building a city of nukes



Nafees Zakaria. Pic/AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan yesterday claimed that India is building a "secret nuclear city" and has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons, which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the remarks at the weekly press briefing while expressing concern over the "Indian defence buildup". "India is building a secret nuclear city...It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," he claimed. Zakaria also alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles.

He asked the international community to take note of "Indian drive" to have more deadly weapons and check "rapid expansion" of its conventional and non-conventional weapons.