In Bandra and Mulund, 24-hour water supply continues to be a pipe dream

The BMC's ambitious plan to provide 24-hour water supply to the city seems to have gone off track with the authorities unable to make any headway in the project despite having spent R30 crore already.

As part of the project, launched in 2014, the BMC had promised to provide a 24-hour water supply-line in Mulund and Bandra. However, the plan is still on paper and the water department is clueless about how long it would take to start the project.

During the standing committee meeting at the BMC headquarters yesterday,

BJP leaders had raised the issue of the delayed project and slammed the civic administration.

BJP group leader Manoj Kotak said, "The contract for the pilot project was awarded to Suez Environment, and in the last three years, the civic body has spent R30 crore. If authorities continue to work at this pace, the project will never take off."

Kotak has demanded a written reply from the civic body for the delay.

Another BJP corporator from Bandra and former deputy mayor Alka Kerkar said, "In Bandra, we get contaminated water and residents are worried since it could cause health hazards."

When contacted, chief hydraulic engineer, AS Tawadia said, "There was a delay because the installation of pressure valves in the main water supply pipelines took a lot of time. We will begin work soon."

The project is part of the BMC’s R250 crore Water Distribution Improvement Programme (WDIP). According to civic officials, the project is expected to be ready in the next five years.