Mumbai Crime: In Govandi, ragpickers stealing and selling used and unsafe injections

Govandi's Congress corporator Vitthal Lokare claims rag-pickers are stealing biomedical waste from dumpsite and selling it again, putting residents at high risk of infections



Vitthal Lokare

A Congress corporator has alleged that biomedical waste isn't being disposed of properly in Govandi, putting residents at high risk of infections.

Raising the issue in the improvement committee meeting, Govandi's Congress corporator Vitthal Lokare on Tuesday claimed that the contractor, who was tasked with the responsibility of disposing of biomedical waste, was allowing the waste to rot at the site.

"In Govandi, there is a plot where biomedical waste is supposed to be disposed of scientifically. Waste like syringes, empty saline drips and body parts - taken out after operations, are dumped here daily. The contractor had been asked to dispose of the waste by incineration, so that any kind of reuse could be avoided," said Lokare.

He added, "However, the disposal is not done properly and many rag-pickers and other anti-social elements steal the material and sell it again. This is violation of biomedical waste disposal norms and it could raise serious health concerns in the locality."

Lokare has filed a written complaint to the civic body as well as state government to take action in the case.

When contacted, a senior civic official from the SWM department said, "We have received Lokare's complaints. Our officers will be visiting the area and verifying the claims."

Currently, Mumbai generates about 10 metric tonnes of biomedical waste daily from all the hospitals. Since 2008, the disposal of such waste is being done through incineration. According to the norms, biomedical waste should be treated cautiously and prevented from reuse. If anyone is found violating the norms, they can be booked under the Environment Protection Act.