Mumbai: Corporator says BMC ignoring plaints over leakage in her house

She claims the problem began after an upstairs neighbour renovated her house; the civic body says they had sent them a notice for the unauthorised change in the flat



Sohini Bhutani points to the leakage in her house. The BMC claims they had also demolished the extended part of a bathroom in the upstairs flat that was causing the leakage

One may be used to hearing the BMC ignoring complaints of ordinary citizens. But Sohini Bhutani, a corporator for past three years, claims she has been complaining about illegal alterations in a flat above her residence in Pradeep Apartment at Worli, which has led to leakages and even a short circuit in her house, but no action has been taken. The BMC has refuted her allegation.

Her husband Satish shows how they have to keep furniture covered. They claim the TV does not work because the wires were damaged by the leakage. Pics/Sameer Markande

Since past eight years, Bhutani, who stays on the second floor, claims she has been plagued by the Tulsiani family living on the third floor, after they allegedly changed the structure of their flat.

“I reside in flat no 202. Due to internal changes made by owners of flat no 302, I am facing leakages and other problems. Despite several complaints to the civic body and our society office bearers, there has been no respite,” Bhutani said.

What happened

“Around 2009, when the Tulsianis started renovating their flat, I complained to our society secretary and the BMC asking them to get this stopped, as they (Tulsianis) didn’t have a no objection certificate for it. Nobody took action. Now there is heavy leakage in my home which has spoilt all the furniture and ceiling. Recently this caused a short circuit in my bedroom, while my daughter was sleeping,” said Bhutani.

Bhutani claimed that she has written to the society secretary regarding the leakage in her bedroom, but it was after the short circuit that the society sent a plumber to repair it.

She added, “It is really annoying that despite being a corporator, I am helpless.”

The society secretary and BMC ward officer both agreed that the structural change was illegal and no NOC was issued to the Tulsiani family for making changes in the flat. But when asked why no action has been taken, both claimed non-cooperation by the Tulsiani family.

“Most of the time, the Tulsiani family doesn’t allow us to enter the premises for inspection. Even on the recent complaint we could not do so because a senior family member was out of station,” said Rakesh Nanda, the society secretary.

BMC speak

Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Municipal Commissioner G south ward, Bhagyashri Kapse refuted the allegation of Bhutani, about not taking action against the Tulsianis. She said, “We had issued a notice regarding the unauthorised change in the house. We had also demolished the extended part of a bathroom in 2014 that was causing the leakage. But if the leakage still continues, the society must inspect it,”

The other side

“Bhutani has some personal grievances against me. Though I have paid R65,000 for her furniture loss, she wants me to pay more. I have always co-operated with the society office bearers. The only time they weren’t allowed in is when I was away and my daughter was alone,” said Hema Tulsiani. Her lawyer Jignesh Shah said, “My client has filed a case against BMC in City Civil Court against the notice under section 351 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which is for unauthorised construction of flat.”